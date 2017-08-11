Home

Beardstown Special OIympics: a success story

Wed, 11/08/2017 - 11:28 casscounty2
Volunteers are the core
By: 
Don Chipman

The Beardstown Area Special Olympics is al-ways looking for athletes and volunteers. They pro-vide real sports that de-liver high-quality training and competition in an in-clusive culture that stresses athletic excel-lence, rewards determina-tion and celebrates achievement.
The Beardstown Area Special Olympics partici-pates in Special Olympics Illinois, in Area 11 West Central Events, and those who qualify will partici-pate at the state level.

