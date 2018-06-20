Beardstown beats Rushville 14-13

The Beardstown 11- 12 year-old girls all-stars pullled one out of the hat with a four-run rally in the bottom of the sixth to pull a victory out of the jaws of defeat by knocking off Rushville’s all-stars 14- 13.

The locals scored four runs in the bottom of the first, added three in the second, one in the third, one in the fifth and then the four-run rally in the sixth.

Beardstown fans were very quiet when a late rally from the Schuyler County nine pushed across four runs in the top of the sixth to take a 13-10 lead.

The hometown all-stars were able to come right back in the bottom of the sixth to score four runs, producing the exciting walk-off win.