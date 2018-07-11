Home

Beardstown All-Stars eliminated in district finals

Wed, 07/11/2018 - 13:41 Casscounty2
11 &12 year old boys tournament
By: 
Don Chipman

Beardstown’s 11/12-year-old Boys all- stars were eliminated from the District 17 Little league Tournament following losses to Adams County and Rushville.

B’town vs. Adams Co.

The hometown crew lost their opening game to a strong Adams County (Nationals) squad by a 10-1 verdict. Brandan Dailey took the loss for the hometown lads, while Brady Lowe picked up the win.

Beardstown took a short-lived 1-0 lead after one inning. Trent Murray led off with a double, and Owen Quigley drove him home with an RBI single.

