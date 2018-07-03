Beardstown 11/12 boys go undefeated in pool play at 3-0
Tue, 07/03/2018 - 14:58 Casscounty2
Beardstown will host District 17 finals
By:
Don Chipman
The Beardstown LL 11/12 year old boys’ all- stars sailed through pool play with a 3-0 mark.
They defeated Brown County 5-1, won a 17-10 slugfest with Tri-County, and slipped past Rushville by a 10-8 final verdict. <ahref="http://etypeservices.com/Cass%20County%20Star%20GazetteID497/"><spanstyl... 13px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.</span></a></p>