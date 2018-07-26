Beardstown’s Road to the State Championship

The Beardstown 9/10-year-old girls won their opening game of the state finals pool play last Saturday by knocking off LaGrange 11-0, but suffered a 3-1 disappointment against Peru Saturday afternoon. However, they bounced back Sunday with a 13-0 rout of Rock Falls to be one of the four teams to advance to the state finals. They finished pool play with a 2-1 mark. <ahref="http://etypeservices.com/Cass%20County%20Star%20GazetteID497/"><spanstyl... 13px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.</span></a></p>