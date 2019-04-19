Baseball Trojans sweep West Central

Triopia vs. Macomb

Triopia visited Macomb last week and the Bombers hung a 9-1 loss on the Big Blue. Mason Fricke took the loss. Macomb outhit the Trojans 10-3 in the losing verdict.

Fricke lasted only two innings, giving up six runs on six hits. Michael Burns worked three innings allowing two runs on three hits, and Zach Thompson, the third Trojan hurler, gave up one run. Wetting worked four innings to get the win for the Bombers.

The hosts slugged seven extra base hits, including two triples by Higgins who was a perfect 4-for-4, scored four runs and added three RBIs in the winning effort.

Macomb sealed the deal with a five-run second inning to take a 6-0 lead and coasted home with the 9-1 final.

