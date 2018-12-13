Areas Boys Basketball Results

The BHS Tigers took to the road and registered a convincing 66-53 win over Bushnell/Prairie City last week. The Tigers put three players in double figures led by Pascal Guilavogui with 17.

The Triopia Trojans remain unbeaten as they toppled archrival, previously undefeated, Routt Catholic in a hard earned 50-45 on the Trojans’ home hardwood. Garrett Snow’s 14, and Shawn Bell’s 11 led the Big Blue attack. Last Friday the Big Blue knocked off Liberty 64-51, as they drilled nine treys in the win over the Eagles.

