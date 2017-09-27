Area Volleyball Results

The BHS Lady Tiger lost for only the second time this season, dropping two extended sets in a match with the Lady Suns from Augusta 27-25, 26-24. Elizabeth Garcia led the O&B with 7 service points, with Olivia Dour adding a pair of service aces in the hard-fought encounter.

The O&B defeated a very good Lewistown team in a hard earned 4-set match 25-20, 14-25, 25, 9-21. Racquel Rawlins led the way with 21 service points, and two aces.

