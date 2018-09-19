Area Volleyball Results

The BHS Lady Tigers split a pair of games losing to Mendon Unity 17-25, 24-26, and defeated Havana in a three set match 24-27, 27-25, 25-17.

Triopia participated in the New Berlin Invite last week, losing to Deland 23-25, 25-18, 12-15. They knocked off Edinburgh 26-24, 25-20, and also defeated Greenview 25-17, 25-18.

PORTA/A-C dropped a home court match with Williamsville last week 25-21, 25-19.