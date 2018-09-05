Home

Area Volleyball Results

Wed, 09/05/2018 - 20:20 Casscounty2
By: 
Don Chipman

The Lady Tigers defeated Brown County 25-11, 25-17 in their first match in the Lady Suns Classic, the O&B lost to Illini West in their second outing by scores of the 15-25, 15- 25 and the Lady Tigers dropped a 21-25, 11-25 effort to a solid Mendon Unity ball club.

PORTA/A-C Lady Knights lost to New Berlin but bounced back with a win over North Mac in three hard fought sets 23-25, 25-16, 25-22. &nbsp;&nbsp;<ahref="http://etypeservices.com/Cass%20County%20Star%20GazetteID497/"><spanstyl... 13px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.</span></a></p>

Lifestyle

Headlines about medical studies may be more enthusiastic than accurate

“Lowering Your Blood Pressure Could Stave Off Dementia,” heralded the headline from Bloomberg, which was not alone in delivering the “good” news.

Jonah: Called and fleeing
The delight in finding a ‘Star’
Jesus in human form affirms the Father’s love

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2018

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers