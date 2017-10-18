Area Girls Volleyball Results

The BHS Lady Tigers won twice this past week, improving to 22-4 overall. They defeated North Greene 25-10, 25-14, led by Savanah Price who registered 21 service points, which also included 6 aces. They knocked off Triopia on Volley for the Cure Night 25-12, 25-10, behind Alyssa Dour’s 16 service points and 3 service aces.

PORTA/A-C knocked off Illini Central 25-19, 25-21, paced by Maggie Merwin’s 10 kills, and Brooklyn Kessler’s 15 digs. In the Edinburg Tournament the Lady Jays brought home the first-place trophy for the second straight time.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.