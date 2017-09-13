Area Girls Volleyball Results

The O&B outlasted the Lady Jays in a three-set battle 25-15, 13-25, 25-16. Olivia Dour led the Lady Tigers with 8 service points and two aces, while Maddie Carter and Maggie Merwin paced the Lady Jays with 8 kills each.

Last Thursday, BHS and Triopia came away with wins, the O&B over Havana in three sets, while the Lady Blue knocked off West Pike in a three-set match. PORTA A-C dropped a match with Springfield Lutheran in three sets.

