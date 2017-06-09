Area Girls Volleyball Results

The BHS Lady Tigers continued their winning ways at the Lady Suns Classic with wins over Illini West and West Pike. However, the O&B were derailed by Payson-Seymour ending their four game win streak. BHS then collected wins over Liberty and Brown County be the Gold Pool Champions, finishing fourth with a 4-1 record at the Classic.

PORTA slipped to 1-1 in the early going dropping a tough three set match with New Berlin by scores of 12-25, 25-22, 15-25.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.