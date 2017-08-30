Home

Area Girls Volleyball Results

Wed, 08/30/2017
By: 
Don Chipman

    The local area teams are off to a fast start as BHS, Triopia, and PORTA register early season wins.            PORTA is off and running by downing Midwest Central in two sets 25-15, 25-21. while BHS is 2-0 in regular season games with wins over North Fulton (Cuba) and Meredosia, and are 1-0 in the Lady Suns Classic defeating Illini West this Monday at Augusta in two straight sets, running their season mark to 3-0.
    Triopia opened with a 25-9, 25-21 win over Peasant Hill. In the Meredosia Invite the Lady Blue posted a win over the hosts Meredosia.

 

