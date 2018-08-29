Home

Area Girls Volleyball Results

Wed, 08/29/2018 - 19:37 Casscounty2
Don Chipman

The Lady Tigers opened their 2018 volleyball season in a two straight set win over the Meredosia Lady Indians by 25-7, 25- 12 scores.

PORTA/A-C won their season opener over MidWest Central 25-6, 25-7 in straight sets.

The Lady Knights were led by Kyia Privia with 18 assists, with Isabel Hudspeth adding eight kills.

