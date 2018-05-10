Home

Area Girls Softball Results

Thu, 05/10/2018 - 16:05 Casscounty2
By: 
Don Chipman

The Lady Tigers dropped an 8-7 decision to New Berlin last Wednesday. The hometown ladies played Routt Catholic this Monday on the road and came away with a 16-5 win.

The Triopia Lady Trojans blew out South Fulton 16-2 last Wednesday, lost to host Havana in a heartbreaking 1-0 loss at the Havana Cluster and used a 9-1 final decision to down B/Prairie City in their second game at the Cluster. The Lady Blue took on Pittsfield this Monday on the road.

