Area Girls Softball Results

Beardstown Ladies had a dreadful day as Pleasant Plains pounded out a 15-1 shellacking over the O&B, taking advantage of 13 walks by Beardstown. The O&B downed Farmington 9-5 in extra innings on the road, then the locals came home to beat PORTA/A-C Central in a 15-9 slugfest that featured six home runs, three each by the two teams. On Friday the hometowners were stopped by Brown County by a close 6-5 decision.

Triopia's Lady Trojans (4-7) found West Central's pitching to their liking, winning by a 7-1 final verdict. Madison Gregory got the win for the Lady Blue. On Thursday the Lady Blue in a return match with West Central were the victims of a seventh inning rally by West Central, losing 6-5.