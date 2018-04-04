Home

Area Girls Softball Results

Wed, 04/04/2018 - 16:21 Casscounty2
Don Chipman

The BHS Lady Tigers had a good week as they improved to 6-1 on the season by winning three games. They defeated West Central last Wednesday 6-2, and took a double-header from Jacksonville High winning the opener of the twin-bill by a 12-1 verdict, and slammed the door on the Lady Crimsons with a 14- 3 win in the nightcap.

The Lady Blue won two games to earn a 3-5 record; they steamrolled G-P by a 17-5 verdict, and in a return match-up knocked off the Lady Tornadoes by a 10-5 final.

