Home

Area Girls Softball Results

Wed, 05/10/2017 - 14:48 casscounty2
By: 
Don Chipman

    BHS lost a tough 6-3 decision on the road to Quincy Senior last week, while the Lady Trojans managed to go 2-1. They tripped up Pleasant Hill 9-1,  losing to Havana 8-6, but came back to top Monmouth-Roseville 7-4.

      BHS vs. Quincy
    The Lady Tigers out-hit Quincy Senior 5-3, but lost by a 6-3 verdict in a road tilt last week. Alyssa Dour took the hard luck loss as her teammates played shoddy defense behind her committing seven errors.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Harbins celebrate 50th anniversary

    Wendell and Jeanette Harbin of Beardstown will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 20. They were married on May 20, 1967 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville.

Pilger 95th Birthday
Brown 50th anniversary
Sweatman anniversary
Schlueter 95th birthday
Jurgens celebrates 90th

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers