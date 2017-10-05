Area Girls Softball Results

BHS lost a tough 6-3 decision on the road to Quincy Senior last week, while the Lady Trojans managed to go 2-1. They tripped up Pleasant Hill 9-1, losing to Havana 8-6, but came back to top Monmouth-Roseville 7-4.

BHS vs. Quincy

The Lady Tigers out-hit Quincy Senior 5-3, but lost by a 6-3 verdict in a road tilt last week. Alyssa Dour took the hard luck loss as her teammates played shoddy defense behind her committing seven errors.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.