Area Girls Softball Results

The Lady Tigers brought their big bats out last week with an 8-3 win over Pittsfield. It was the Alyssa Dour Day as she hurled a near no-hitter, and clubbed a two-run home run in the win for the O&B.

The Lady Blue of Triopia didn’t fare well against Camp Point Central as they were whitewashed in an 11-0 home loss. Lady Panther pitching held the Lady Trojans to just three hits in the loss.

