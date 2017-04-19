Area Girls Softball Results

The BHS Lady Tigers had a good week as they lost to Pleasant Plains in an 8-4 decision, then were able to overcome an 8-0 deficit against PORTA to capture a 12-11 slugfest; on Friday, the O&B banged out 28 hits in an 18-12 win over Brown County.

The Lady Trojans are on a roll winning three straight, got in the win column with wins over West Central in a close 7-6 contest, knocked off Griggsville-Perry 5-2, and gave Pittsfield a 12-2 beatdown.

BHS vs. P. Plains

The Lady Tigers outhit Plains 11-9 but came up short on the scoreboard with an 8-4 loss. Alyssa Lewis took the loss working six full innings.

