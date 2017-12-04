Area Girls Softball Results

The BHS Lady Tigers had a busy week in which they played five games.

Playing four games in the annual Lady Tiger Showcase, losing three and winning one, but prior to that got a walk-off 6-4 win over Macomb, thanks to a three-run blast by Olivia Dour.

They played Springfield High, Carrollton, Auburn, and Calhoun over the weekend and took on Lady Farmers of Farmington this Monday evening.

The Lady Trojans lost in a wild and wooly 22-17 contest with arch-rival Routt Catholic, but came back to top Griggsville-Perry 5-1, lost to PORTA 10-1, and dropped a contest with Macomb to go 12-4 for the week.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.