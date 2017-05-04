Area Girls Softball Results

The Lady Trojans got off the schnide with a 4-3 extra inning win over North Greene for their first win of 2017; the O&B swept a twin-bill kill from the Lady Crimsons of Jacksonville 14-4 and 6-5.

Triopia vs. Athens

Triopia’s Lady Trojans looked to be heading for a possible win to break their losing streak but gave up the walkoff winning run to Athens in the bottom of the seventh. Ashley Rouland took the loss for the Lady Blue, while Sarah Lindsey got the win for Athens.

