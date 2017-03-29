Area Girls Softball Results

The BHS Lady Tigers split a pair of games this past week, losing a heart-breaker to Illini West 4-3, the coming back to trounce B/PC by a 13-5 final.

The Lady Trojans ran into pre-season All American hurler Grace Baalman of Hardin-Calhoun, losing in a no-hitter by the 5-0 final.



Triopia vs. Calhoun

Grace Baalman of the Calhoun Lady Warriors put on her cape once again as the “Super-Gal” hurled another no-hitter, this time against the young Triopia Lady Trojans.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.