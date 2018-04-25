Area Girls Softball Action

The Lady Tigers scored 12 runs in the bottom of the first inning and held on for a 14-8 win over Pittsfield here at Rice Field last Wednesday. The Lady Tigers hosted the BHS Cluster Friday and came up just short in a 4-3 loss to IVC Chillicothe.

Triopia's Lady Trojans were shut out by Brown County last Tuesday in a 10-0 whitewash as they fell to 4-9 overall for the season. Last Thursday the Lady Trojans played the return match-up with WIVC opponent Brown County again and fell by the identical score of 10-0.