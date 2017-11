BHS vs. N. Berlin

The Lady Tigers dismissed New Berlin in a semifinal volleyball match at the QND Regional in a closely played three set match, 21-25, 25-15, 25-23. Elizabeth Garcia with 9-service points, and a service ace, along with Olivia Dour’s 12 kills led the O&B to victory.

The O&B played QND for the championship last Thursday.

