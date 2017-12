The Lady Tigers took to

the hardwood last Thursday

night against the

PORTA/AC Lady Jays,

coming up on the short

end of the 40-27 final. The

visitors used balanced

scoring from Kitterner and

Stone with nine each while

Privia added eight. The locals

got a game high of 13

points from Camilia Garcia

and double figures

from Racquel. Rawlins

had 10.

