The Lady Tigers

dropped two games this

past week, losing a close

47-41 to North Fulton and

got a bombing by Brown

County 69-26.

The Lady Trojans fared

much better going 1-1 for

the week winning a WIVC

contest 50-47 with Calhoun,

before dropping a

close encounter with West

Central this past Monday

night 51-45.

