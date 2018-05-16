Home

Area Girls’ Softball Results

Wed, 05/16/2018 - 16:05 Casscounty2
By: 
Don Chipman

The BHS Lady Tigers used a walkoff RBI single by Hillary McGill on Senior Night to post a 7-6 win over Midwest Central last week. On Wednesday they pounded South Fulton by a 14-2 final verdict.

The Lady Trojans closed out their regular season last week, splitting a pair of games with archrival Routt Catholic, losing 9-6 at home, and closed out the season with the road win over the Lady Rockets 8-2.

