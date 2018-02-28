Home

Area Boys Basketball Results

Wed, 02/28/2018
By: 
Don Chipman

The BHS Tigers were
eliminated from post-season
at the BHS Class 2A
Regional play when they
lost a 66-51 semifinal
clash with Quincy Notre
Dame. Pascal Guilavogui
with 19, and Prince Domitien
dropping 11, led the
O&B in the losing effort.
Triopia advanced to the
finals of their own Class
1A Regional with a 62-42
win over Springfield
Lutheran last Wednesday
on their home hardwood.
Shawn Bell brought the
Trojans home with a 23-
point performance, while
Zach Thompson and Garrett
Snow each added 12
for the Big Blue.

