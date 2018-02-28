Area Boys Basketball Results

The BHS Tigers were

eliminated from post-season

at the BHS Class 2A

Regional play when they

lost a 66-51 semifinal

clash with Quincy Notre

Dame. Pascal Guilavogui

with 19, and Prince Domitien

dropping 11, led the

O&B in the losing effort.

Triopia advanced to the

finals of their own Class

1A Regional with a 62-42

win over Springfield

Lutheran last Wednesday

on their home hardwood.

Shawn Bell brought the

Trojans home with a 23-

point performance, while

Zach Thompson and Garrett

Snow each added 12

for the Big Blue.

