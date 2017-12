The BHS Tigers suffered

a pair of losses this

past week, dropping a

close 63-57 loss to nearby

Triopia last Tuesday, and

Saturday loss to South

County by a 60-38 final

verdict.

The Big Blue stopped

Carrolton to remains unbeaten

with a 6-0 mark,

downing the Hawks 76-54.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.