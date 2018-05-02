Area Boys' Baseball Results

The BHS Tigers dropped a well-played 2-1 loss in extra innings to PORTA/AC last Friday. Althought the O&B outhit the Jays 5-3, they came up on the short end in the 2-1 final. The hometowners took on rival Pittsfield here at Ed Lewis Field on Senior Night. The Triopia Trojans had a busy week winning all three of their outings. They knocked off the BHS Tigers, Liberty, and greenfield/NW. <ahref="http://etypeservices.com/Cass%20County%20Star%20GazetteID497/"><spanstyl... 13px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.</span></a></p>