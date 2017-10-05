Home

Area Boys Baseball Results

Wed, 05/10/2017 - 14:47 casscounty2
By: 
Don Chipman

    The O&B had to go 10 innings before they walked away a 5-3 victor over archrival Pittsfield last week, pushing over two runs in the top of the 10th for the win. They also spanked Brown County 13-0 on Senior Night last Wednesday.
    I’ve been in sports broadcasting and writing sports for 57 years and I have never seen a 31-1 score in baseball; that is until now when Triopia buried P. Hill by that score.  They say if you live long enough you will see everything; well I can take this one off my bucket list.

 

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Harbins celebrate 50th anniversary

    Wendell and Jeanette Harbin of Beardstown will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 20. They were married on May 20, 1967 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville.

Pilger 95th Birthday
Brown 50th anniversary
Sweatman anniversary
Schlueter 95th birthday
Jurgens celebrates 90th

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers