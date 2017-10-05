Area Boys Baseball Results

The O&B had to go 10 innings before they walked away a 5-3 victor over archrival Pittsfield last week, pushing over two runs in the top of the 10th for the win. They also spanked Brown County 13-0 on Senior Night last Wednesday.

I’ve been in sports broadcasting and writing sports for 57 years and I have never seen a 31-1 score in baseball; that is until now when Triopia buried P. Hill by that score. They say if you live long enough you will see everything; well I can take this one off my bucket list.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.