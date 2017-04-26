Area Boys Baseball Results

Home

Wed, 04/26/2017 - 10:50 casscounty2
By: 
Don Chipman

    The O&B went 2-3 last week, beating West Central 10-3, lost to QND 5-1, dropped a 4-1 encounter to CPC, and tripped up North Mac 8-1. On Monday they lost to Quincy Senior.
    Triopia dropped a pair of WIVC contests to Brown Country losing 10-5 at home and 2-1 in a road game.

    BHS vs. w. Central
    The BHS Tigers played West Central in a road tilt last week and came away with a 10-3 win; the O&B were led by Drew Wrobleski who collected five hits, which included a double and a triple and four RBIs.

 

    Bob and Janet Brown were married April 13, 1967 at RLDS Church in Beardstown. The Maid of Honor was Vicki Coats and the Best Man was Sam Brannan.

