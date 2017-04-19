Area Boys Baseball Results

In the Beardstown Tigers Showcase the locals lost to Gillespie by a 10-0 shutout on Friday, lost to Routt Catholic 5-4 Saturday morning, and then escaped from Triopia in a 13-12 win on a walk-off home run by the Tigers Jesus Nava.

The Trojans were bombed by Pleasant Plains 17-2 at the Tiger showcase, and then lost the 13-12 extra-inning affair to the hosts.

BHS vs. Gillespie

The Miners took a 2-0 lead after two, expanded it to 8-0 with a big six-run third, and closed out the scoring with two in the fourth to win the five-inning contest 10-0.

