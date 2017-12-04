Home

Area Boys Baseball Results

Wed, 04/12/2017 - 13:37 casscounty2
By: 
Don Chipman

    It was   a very, very busy week for area boy’s baseball as the BHS Tigers went 1-2 last week, and the Triopia Trojans were 3-2.
    The O&B lost to rival Pleasant Plains 4-0, went down by a 6-0 verdict to Nokomis, and picked a win over Harrisburg in a tight 3-2 victory.
    The Triopia Trojans split a pair of games with their arch-rival Routt Catholic losing a road tilt by a 4-1 final, but bounced back in the return game at home by a 4-0 verdict. They pounded Griggsville Perry in an 18-0 beatdown in five innings; defeated PORTA 14-7 in game one of a twin-bill but dropped the nightcap by a 10-1 decision.

