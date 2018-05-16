Area Boys’ Baseball Results

The O&B knocked off Lewistown 14-4 on Saturday and they swept a twinbill from West Prairie/B/P-City 11-3, 1-0 to even their season mark at 13-13.

Triopia had a busy week. They lost to New Berlin 12-10, lost to Carrollton 16-5, bounced back to defeat Pittsfield in a 12- 2 blowout, and topped Camp Point 6-5 on Garrett Snow's walkoff single.