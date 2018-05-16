Home

Area Boys’ Baseball Results

Wed, 05/16/2018 - 16:06 Casscounty2
By: 
Don Chipman

The O&B knocked off Lewistown 14-4 on Saturday and they swept a twinbill from West Prairie/B/P-City 11-3, 1-0 to even their season mark at 13-13.

Triopia had a busy week. They lost to New Berlin 12-10, lost to Carrollton 16-5, bounced back to defeat Pittsfield in a 12- 2 blowout, and topped Camp Point 6-5 on Garrett Snow’s walkoff single. &nbsp;&nbsp;<ahref="http://etypeservices.com/Cass%20County%20Star%20GazetteID497/"><spanstyl... 13px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.</span></a></p>

