Area Boys’ Baseball Results

The BHS Tigers smacked West Central 11- 3 in six innings last Wednesday before dropping a close 4-3 decision to Quincy Notre Dame last Thursday. They suffered a tough identical 4-3 loss to North Mac in the BHS Cluster before coming back to defeat Camp Point 13-2.

The Triopia Trojans lost a heart-breaker when J. Hendricker ripped a walkoff game-ending single in the bottom of the seventh to claim a 3-2 win over the Big Blue. The Trojans came back Friday to win a 3-0 shutout over Riverton. <ahref="http://etypeservices.com/Cass%20County%20Star%20GazetteID497/"><spanstyl... 13px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.</span></a></p>