Area Boys’ Baseball Results

Wed, 04/18/2018 - 16:43 Casscounty2
Don Chipman

The BHS Tigers took on archrival Rushville/Industry Tuesday of last week and came away with a 13- 6 victory. The game was played somewhat sloppy as the two teams combined for 12 errors, four by the Rockets and eight by the Tigers.

On Friday in the Tigers Showcase the locals lost to Tamms, giving up the winning run in the top of the seventh in a 5-4 loss. The hometowners defeated Carrollton in the Showcase with a 17-10 shootout.

Triopia shutout West Central 11-0 behind a complete game two-hitter by Zach Thompson. Alec Coil socked a three-run home run in the first inning, and the Big Blue never looked back in the 11-0 whitewash.

