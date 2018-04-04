Home

Area Boys’ Baseball Results

The BHS Tigers are on a three-game winning streak defeating Southeastern in a close 8-7 decision Friday, then on Saturday knocked off South Fulton in a double header, winning the opener 13-0, and took the nightcap by a 17-0 whitewash of the Rebels.

Triopia got back to its winning ways with a twin-bill kill over Griggsville-Perry, as three Trojan hurlers combined for a no- hitter in a 12-0 whitewash in the opener, with Jacob Carson hurling a 4-hit, 13-0 shutout win over Griggsville-Perry in a shortened 5-inning second game. Saturday the hometown lads were knocked off by Athens 5-2, then came back and smacked North Greene 16-1. &nbsp;&nbsp;<ahref="http://etypeservices.com/Cass%20County%20Star%20GazetteID497/"><spanstyl... 13px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.</span></a></p>

