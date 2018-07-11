Home

9 & 10 year old boys advance to Mt. Sterling District Finals

Wed, 07/11/2018 - 13:43 Casscounty2
By: 
Don Chipman

The Beardstown 9/10 Boys’ All-Stars went 2-1 in pool play and advanced to the District 17 finals to be played in Mt. Sterling.

The locals played Virginia last Friday night and came away with a 10-0 shutout in the opening round game of District 17 finals.

On Sunday they finished the postponed game against Tri-County and came up on the short end of a 15-13 slugfest.

