The 9-10 year old All-Stars had a “Trip thru the Tulips’ as they bombed Rushville 14-0 in the opener of the District 17 Little League Pool Play, and then demolished Macomb 16-6 to advance to the District 17 finals to be played here at Beardstown beginning Friday, July 9, 2019.

