2018 Lady Trojans are loaded with young talent with experience

Kayla Whitesides re-turns at the helm of the Lady Blue basketball team heading into her fourth season with what was a once a very young team with talent but no experience, and is now a young team with talent and experience.

Coach Whitesides lost two seniors off of last year’s squad in Brooke Walker, and Abbie Link and their leadership will be missed; but Whitesides has such an abundance of talent returning for the 2017-18 season.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.