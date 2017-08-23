11/12 year old all-stars given special recognition

Art Zeeck Park was the scene for a special celebration honoring the Beardstown 11/12-year old Little League all-stars last Saturday.

Several dignitaries were on hand in the park to honor this elite group of young boys, including State Representative Norine Hammond from our own 93rd District, Mayor Leslie Harris, former Beardstown Mayor Bob “Buckwheat” Walters, and Chief of Police Shane Hunt, along with several aldermen and other city officials.

