11/12 Girls still alive in post-season play

After dropping their opener to Calhoun by an 8-1 verdict, the Beardstown 11/12 Girls’ All- Stars bounced back with a 6-3 win over Carrollton this last Wednesday and played Calhoun Monday night in the semi-finals.

Ari Garcia was the winning hurler for the hometowners. She gave up three runs on six hits, allowed four walks and struck out four. Walker took the loss

for Carrollton, allowing six runs on eight hits and walking five.

Beardstown scored a run in the first when Hymes reached on a walk to lead off, moved up on Jaelyn Simpson’s walk, reached third on a passed ball and scored on Cowell’s sac fly. The locals added a single run in the second when Lyles walked, Tanna Coats was hit by a pitch, Hamlin walked to fill the bases and Lyles scored on Simpson’s fielder’s choice. <ahref="http://etypeservices.com/Cass%20County%20Star%20GazetteID497/"><spanstyl... 13px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.</span></a></p>