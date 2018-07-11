11 & 12 Girls fall in District 17 Final to Pike County

The Beardstown 11/12- year-old girls made a gallant fight in the District 17 Little league finals, coming out of the loser’s bracket, only to run out of gas in the championship game against Pike County.

B’town vs. Calhoun

Having lost to Calhoun 8-1 earlier in the tournament the hometown ladies topped the young Lady Warriors 9-7 to earn a berth in the finals. Ari Garcia was the winning pitcher for Beardstown, while Armbruster took the loss for Calhoun.

The locals took a quick 1-0 lead with a run in the top of the first. But, Calhoun answered with four runs in the bottom of first scoring on three walks, an error and a single. <ahref="http://etypeservices.com/Cass%20County%20Star%20GazetteID497/"><spanstyl... 13px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.</span></a></p>