Home

#1 Lewiston to play #7 Havana for the LTC title

Tue, 12/31/2019 - 11:25 Casscounty2
No 2 Seed Routt Catholic upset by Liberty
By: 
Don Chipman

Due to the early printing of the Cass County Star-Gazette and the holidays, the trophy games of the LTC Classic will be published in next week’s edition. Lewistown and Havana will play for the championship this Monday at 7:00 p.m. in the BHS senior gymnasium. Third place contest is between Illini Buffs and Illini West with tip-off at 5:30. The Consolation Bracket has Routt and Illini Central at 12:30, with Play-In Loser’s Bracket at 10:30 with BHS against Barry

 

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Focus on Faith

    As we step across the threshold into a new year, we say goodbye to the year that is completed.

Focus on Faith
Focus on Faith
Focus on Faith

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2020

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers