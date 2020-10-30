Stephen King’s Most Frightening Tales

Body

It’s very nearly Halloween, so it’s time to get spooky! When it comes to the horror genre, there’s one name that jumps to mind for a lot of people: Stephen King. A prolific and popular writer, King helped bring horror novels into the mainstream, and his works have inspired countless film and television adaptations. I myself am a big King fan, so I thought I’d share with you some of my favorite scary stories by America’s favorite horror author.

Pet Sematary

Alright, this one is a bit of a gimme. Pet Sematary is, famously, the book that even King himself finds terrifying. Just about everybody knows the gist of this novel: a young doctor’s child dies tragically, gets buried in a strange and magical ‘pet sematary,’ and returns to life as an evil monster. What makes the book so good, though, is the slow build to these events; there’s a sort of creeping dread throughout that makes the whole thing absolutely chilling. And the last line… well, it sticks with you, let’s leave it at that.

“Nona”

One of King’s less-remembered short stories, “Nona” (found in the Skeleton Crew anthology) sticks out to me as one of his scariest. There’s an odd, dreamlike quality to this story, which centers on a young hitchhiker who is seduced by a beautiful stranger (the titular Nona). Between the increasingly horrendous things Nona compels the protagonist to do, the sickening imagery of the story’s climax, and the lack of explanation as to who or what Nona ultimately is, there’s a lot of terror packed into this short story.

The Shining

Another all-time King classic, it’s hard not to love The Shining. While most people are familiar with the iconic Kubrick film adaptation, the book is worth a read, too--in fact, I prefer it. The haunted Overlook Hotel has nearly as much personality as the characters inhabiting it, and there’s a layer of tragedy to Jack Torrance that’s absent from the film; the book is at once a fascinating character study of a flawed man and a spine-chilling ghost story. It’s far and away one of King’s best.

From A Buick 8

This one’s a bit of an odd pick, but hear me out. From A Buick 8 is one of King’s best forays into the subgenre of Lovecraftian horror. The plot concerns a mysterious car (a Buick 8, as you may have guessed) that--simply put--shouldn’t exist. It’s built wrong. It gives off strange noises and lights. And sometimes… things emerge from it. What is the car? Where did it come from? Why is it here? These questions aren’t answered (beyond some vague hints at connections to King’s Dark Tower universe, anyway), and that’s what makes the piece so effective. The Buick is as mysterious at the end as it is at the beginning--and what fear is deeper and more primal than the fear of the unknown?

IT

I’m sure everyone saw this coming. Following the hit miniseries and the recent two-part film adaptation, IT is right up there with The Shining as one of King’s most iconic works. Here’s the thing: it’s beloved for a reason. IT’s reputation as a work of pure terror is well-deserved; after all, there are few books that can start with a death as frightening and traumatic as Georgie Denbrough’s and then get scarier from there. What really makes IT work is King’s frequent digressions into the various goings-on of the town of Derry, painting a full, rich picture of a town in the grip of a monster beyond comprehension.

More articles and reviews by Ethan McIntyre can be found at rollwithit.blog.