Wade Reunion

Wed, 08/30/2017 - 09:46 casscounty2

    The descendants of Owen and Cynthia Wade met at the Detroit Town Hall on Sunday, Aug. 20 for a potluck meal at noon.
    Thirteen family members attended. They were Leonard and Beth Wade, Brian Wade, Peyton Wade and Logan Thomas, and Lindle and Margie Wade, all of Pittsfield; Dennis and Teresa Wade of Nebo; Beth Johnson of Alsey; Richard and Mark Ryan of Winchester; and Sue Farmer of Arenzville.
    There will not be a reunion next year due to lack of attendance.

