Hendricker Family Reunion

The Henry and Mathilda (Krohe) Hendricker reunion was held Saturday, July 28. A total of 45 family members gathered at the Bethel Community Church of the Nazarene Fellowship Hall in rural Arenzville for a noon potluck. Those in attendance enjoyed a time of sharing and family trivia after the meal.

The grounds of the Krohe School House and the Henry Hendricker home were available to tour later in the afternoon.

Attending the reunion were: John and Ruth Werries from Chapin; Milton and Hazel Edge from Chandlerville; Stan and Kim Edge from Springfield; Dean and Shirley Duckwiler from Chandlerville; Dale and Donna Edge from Ashland; Frank Dillinger from Bourbonnais; Larry and Janet Hendricker from Kickapoo; Jeff Hendricker and Jessa from Clinton; Betty Combest from Rantoul; Rod Combest from Colorado Springs, Co.; Dorothy Hendricker from Beardstown; Carrie Decker and Anderson from Jacksonville; Brian and Sherry Ralston, Sara and Javier Barrientos, Hannah and C. J. from Rushville; Nathan and Melissa Ralston and Allie, from Browning; Roger and Edith Hendricker from Arenzville; Gene and Kelly Powell and Michael Powell from Pleasant Plains; Clarissa Cox from Springfield; Bertha Wankel, Neal Wankel, David and Carlette Wankel from Beardstown; Cal and Vera Johnson, Jim and Jane Finney from Jacksonville; and Ron and Jill Duncan from Brentwood, Tenn.

The family will be gathering next year on Saturday July 28, 2018 at noon at the Bethel Church of the Nazarene Fellowship Hall.

